Tamil Nadu youth held for sexually assaulting and killing 10-year-old boy

DHARMAPURI: Adhiyamankottai police arrested a 18-year-old youth over the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old boy near Nallampalli town in Dharmapuri district on Thursday. The accused is Illango.

“The boy’s parents, who are labourers, found him missing as they returned home on Wednesday. As they could not find the child, they filed a complaint with the Adhiyamankottai police,” added police.

Police arrived and checked CCTV cameras in the village and found that the boy was led away by S Illango from same village. Hours later Illango was seen returning to the village without the boy.

Following this, police secured Illagovan and during interrogation, he confessed to pushing the child into a well. At around midnight the police recovered child’s body from an open well and sent it to the Dharmapuri medical college hospital for postmortem.

Dharmapuri Superintendent of Police Stephen Jesupadham said, “The youth lured 10-year-old to a secluded area and sexually assaulted him. He killed the child after he threatened to complain. Postmortem report says he was strangled before he was dumped.” “The youth confessed to sexually assaulting the minor,” added SP Stephen.