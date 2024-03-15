Tangedco deaths on rise, 40 staff killed in 9 months

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: Accident deaths linked to state power utility Tangedco continue to rise in Tamil Nadu with at least 40 employees of the organisation and 487 non-workers being killed in nine months (April to December) of 2023-24. While employees attribute the rise in accidents to increasing work pressure, poor training of personnel, and large number of vacancies, officials blame it on negligence of the staff to adhere to safety protocol and their alleged failure to use proper safety gear during work.
According to the data accessed by TNIE, there has been 8% to 10% jump in accidents for the past three years, with 978 accidents (741 fatal) recorded in the first nine months of 2021-22, and 1,065 accidents (809 fatal) recorded over the same period in 2022-23. A total of 1,152 Tangedco-related accidents, including 868 fatal ones, were recorded in nine months in 2023-24.
A total of 341 animals were also killed in these accidents. The data on deaths of common citizens include only those fatal accidents that happened in public places involving Tangedco property and not deaths in private properties due to electrocution or other factors. While category-wise data on fatal accidents involving employees, general public, and animals are not available for 2021-22 and 2022-23, a senior Tangedco official said the death of employees in accidents had gone up from 25 in 2022-23 to 40 in 2023-24.
Data also show that accidents are happening across the state. Seven of 12 regions of Tangedco recorded more than 100 accidents between April and December of 2023-24.
‘TNEB safety app is a positive move’
AS many as 22 of 44 circles in Tangedco recorded increase in the number of fatal accidents in 2023-24, compared to previous year. TNEB Thozhilalar Poriyalar Aykkia Sangam state general secretary M Subramaniyam told TNIE, “Wireman and helpers play a vital role in fixing power failures. But around 35,000 posts of wireman and helpers are vacant. Tangedco is forcing gangmen, who are not well-versed in technical work, to take up such work and they are the ones frequently killed in accidents”.
TNEB Gangman Union state secretary P Sathyabarathi told TNIE, “As many as 9,613 gangmen were appointed across the state in 2021. Gangman’s work is to dig and install the poles. Officials force us to do electrical work such as maintaining transformers lead to accidents. If officials wanted gangmen to take up technical work, they should provide training, change their designation as field staff and revise their pay,” he said.
Pointing out Tangedco has introduced a safety mobile app, he said, employees are expected to take pictures and upload them displaying usage of safety tools such as earth rods, hand gloves and ropes. “Engineer has to provide approval to work on power lines,” official added. E Natarajan, state general secretary of Bharathiya Electricity Engineers Association, said, “Introducing TNEB safety app is a positive move that will reduce accidents”