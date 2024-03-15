Tangedco deaths on rise, 40 staff killed in 9 months

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: Accident deaths linked to state power utility Tangedco continue to rise in Tamil Nadu with at least 40 employees of the organisation and 487 non-workers being killed in nine months (April to December) of 2023-24. While employees attribute the rise in accidents to increasing work pressure, poor training of personnel, and large number of vacancies, officials blame it on negligence of the staff to adhere to safety protocol and their alleged failure to use proper safety gear during work.

According to the data accessed by TNIE, there has been 8% to 10% jump in accidents for the past three years, with 978 accidents (741 fatal) recorded in the first nine months of 2021-22, and 1,065 accidents (809 fatal) recorded over the same period in 2022-23. A total of 1,152 Tangedco-related accidents, including 868 fatal ones, were recorded in nine months in 2023-24.

A total of 341 animals were also killed in these accidents. The data on deaths of common citizens include only those fatal accidents that happened in public places involving Tangedco property and not deaths in private properties due to electrocution or other factors. While category-wise data on fatal accidents involving employees, general public, and animals are not available for 2021-22 and 2022-23, a senior Tangedco official said the death of employees in accidents had gone up from 25 in 2022-23 to 40 in 2023-24.