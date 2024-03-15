TN government hospital staffer booked for asking 'uncomfortable questions' to woman

THOOTHUKUDI: A government hospital staffer was booked for allegedly asking uncomfortable questions to a woman patient in Kovilpatti.

The patient had consulted a doctor at the Kovilpatti government hospital for skin allergies, after which the doctor asked her to get a blood sample to test for HIV.

As she went to get a blood test, the staff allegedly asked her personal questions. "After I revealed that I am a divorcee, he persistently asked me personal questions," the 27-year-old patient stated in her complaint against the staffer, Stephen.

Based on a complaint, Kovilpatti All Women Police Station personnel registered an FIR against Stephen under sections 354 (A) and 509 of the IPC.

The FIR read that the 27-year-old had preferred to complain to the police as her complaint to the government hospital administration on March 7 and 8 served no purpose. Though senior doctors held inquiries with the suspect on March 11, it did not yield justice for the humiliation she suffered, the FIR read.