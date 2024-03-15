Tomato prices shoot up with low arrivals in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Tomato prices are rising steadily following reduced arrivals in the market in Dharmapuri. Farmers attribute the low production to the lack of water to sustain cultivation. Prices have nearly doubled after being sold for Rs 9 to 10 per kilogram a week ago.

Tomatoes are annually cultivated in over 6,000 hectares in Dharmapuri. Mostly small-scale farmers raise the crop considering it as a steady revenue source.

Officials of the Department of Agriculture Marketing and Agri Business attributed the price hike to a lack of supply. However, farmers stated, “they are unable to continue cultivation due to lack of water”. Speaking to TNIE, R Premkumar from Palacode said, “Tomatoes are largely cultivated in the area around Palacode.

They are easy to cultivate and require comparatively less water. With drip irrigation and other technologies, the production is good. So it is often opted by small farmers. But recently the cultivation area has reduced due to the lack of water sources. Many people have also stopped production seeking other employment in the summer as a precaution. So this could be the cause of reduction in supply”, he said.

K Rajendran, a farmer said, “Over the past few months the prices have been unsatisfactory and this could have also led to the low production. Last month the price was only Rs 9 or 10 per kg. In such a situation it is a loss. So farmers could have stopped production”.

R Ganeshan, a wholesale trader, said, “ Right now we get over 8 tonnes of tomatoes in the Palacode tomato market. Usually at this time of the month we would get over 20 tonnes. We get 700 to 800 tonnes in the peak season. Now we get only 20 tonnes. The prices are not that high despite the low supply. A 35 kg box is sold at between Rs 250 to Rs 350.

This is primarily because of the lack of demand in other markets”. Officials in the Ulavar Sandhai who commented on the price rise said, “Usually, we get about 12 tonnes in the Dharmapuri Ulavar Sandhai, but now we get around 8 tonnes. This is enough for our local supply. The supply might increase in the coming months,” they said.