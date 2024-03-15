University seeks students’ voter ID, drops move after flak

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Education University (TNTEU) on Thursday courted controversy by issuing a circular, asking principals of its affiliated colleges to collect details of voter ID numbers of their students.

However, the circular was swiftly withdrawn. The circular issued by the registrar (in-charge) said that “oral instructions have been received from the office of the honourable governor, Raj Bhavan, to collect details of voter ID numbers of the students” admitted in the colleges of education affiliated to the university.

It asked all the principals of its affiliated colleges to treat the matter as “most urgent” and asked them to submit the details in a spreadsheet on or before March 19 “for onward transmission to the governor’s secretariat”. The proforma included the name of the college, the name of the student, their registration number, the programme to which the student is admitted and his/her voter ID.