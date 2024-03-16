4 history sheeters among 20 held; Chennai City Police Commissioner says won’t tolerate rowdyism

CHENNAI: Two days after police arrested 17 men, including three history sheeters, from a hotel in Thirumangalam, Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore met reporters on Friday and said his department has zero tolerance towards rowdyism and use of weapons.

A total of 20 people, including four history sheeters, were nabbed by the Serious Crime Squad of the city police and the Gangster Team of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in the last two days. The personnel seized four pistols, 84 cartridges, 11 knives, one air gun, one pistol, one double-barrel gun and five cars from the suspects.

“On Wednesday, based on a tip-off, we nabbed 17 men from a restaurant in Thirumangalam. They were carrying country-made guns and knives. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they were plotting to kill one of their rivals. Of the 17, four are notorious criminals. We also found that the gang sourced their guns from Thambirajan, who had spent five years in Bihar. We have already sent teams to trace the guns’ source,” Rathore said.

The arrested history sheeters were identified as R Jayabal (63) of Arakkonam, T Chockalingam alias Suresh (24) of Tirunelveli and A Muthukumar alias Madan (30) of Tirunelveli. The trio was allegedly involved in the murder of history-sheeter Arcot Suresh in August 2023, and was booked under the Goondas Act. They were released from prison in the first week of March. M Prasanna (31), who had links to these history-sheeters have also been nabbed.

Based on the information provided by the arrested men, the police nabbed T Vasanth David (29), T Selva Bharathy (26), and D Thambirajan alias Raj Prakash Godwin alias Rajkumar (57) on Thursday.

When asked about curtailing rowdy elements ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Rathore said, “We have a list of history sheeters and a team is monitoring their activities through a mobile application called Parunthu.”

Two arrested for robbing people on moving train

Chennai: Two men were arrested by Korukkupet Railway Police on Friday for allegedly robbing Rs 5,500 cash and mobile phones from four people on a moving train on March 6. The arrested men were identified as M Levin (26) of Gummidipoondi and A Viji (24) of Thirupalaivanam. Two knives were seized from them. Police sources said the main suspects, Ganesh, Praveen and Venkatesh, are absconding. (To report a complaint to the railway police, dial 1512 or text on Whatsapp number 9962500500).