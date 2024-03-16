CPM announces Su Venkatesan for Madurai, Sachidanandam for Dindigul

CHENNAI: The CPM on Friday announced its candidates for the Madurai and Dindigul constituencies for the general election.

Sitting MP Su Venkatesan was named for Madurai, while R Sachidanandam was selected for Dindigul. This makes CPM the second party in the DMK-led alliance to announce candidates, following IUML.

The candidates were unanimously decided at CPM’s state executive committee meeting in Chennai on Friday. Venkatesan (54), who is a writer, has been a dedicated full-time member of the party for the past 33 years, a statement by the party said. Similarly, R Sachidanandam (53), serving as the party’s Dindigul district secretary and state committee member, has been a full-time member for three decades.

Meanwhile, sources from the CPI revealed that the Tiruppur district committee has unanimously named sitting MP K Subbarayan for contesting again.

However, the Tiruvarur district committee faced challenges in finalising the candidate for Nagapattinam as around 10 functionaries expressed interest for the candidacy. Consequently, the district committee deferred the decision to the state committee, which is scheduled to convene on March 17 and 18. The state committee will officially announce the candidates for Tiruppur and Nagapattinam.