Delhi firm to maintain seven smart projects in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has given the operation and maintenance works at the seven lakefronts that were developed under the Smart Cities Mission to a Delhi-based private company for about 10 years.

The civic body had rejuvenated seven lakefronts at Ukkadam Periyakulam, Valankulam, Kurichi Lake, Selva Chinthamani, Muthannankulam, Selvampathy Kumarasamy and Krishnampathy. The lakes were developed and beautified by the CCMC by shelling out hundreds of crores. A 2.5 m to 5 m wide footpath has been developed on the banks of each lake.

Despite spending a lot of money to improve the lakefronts, the civic body was struggling to maintain these public spaces properly due to a lack of funds and manpower. Several complaints and concerns were raised over the upkeep of the place.

In order to keep these lakes clean and hygienic in the best possible way, the Operation and Maintenance contract has been now awarded to New Delhi-based company Lion Service Ltd for for 10 years.

Accordingly, the said company has started work from Thursday on a contractual basis. Its tasks include park maintenance, solid waste management, civil works, electrical, gardening, mechanical maintenance and security work.

Sources said that the company has undertaken similar work of many municipal corporations across the country.

A senior smart city official said “The company has been using the latest technology to carry out the O&M works across the country. Apart from O&M, the private company will also be improving the public places given to them. Initially, the civic body will be supporting them with the expenses. Later, after a couple of years, it will be converted to a self-sustaining revenue model through which the contractor shall boost and generate revenue through the facilities at these public spaces and then use it for the O&M works.”