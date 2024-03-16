DMK enemy of TN, language and people, defeat it in LS poll: Modi

KANNIYAKUMARI: Referring to the DMK and Congress as parties marred by scams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clarion call to wipe out the alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. PM Modi was addressing a public meeting at Agastheeswaram near Kanniyakumari on Friday, when he also called the DMK an enemy of Tamil Nadu, its people, and language.

Taking a dig at the DMK, the Prime Minister said the party opposed tradition to the extent that “they banned people here from watching the Kumbabisekam during the Ram temple consecration, and boycotted the Sengol’s installation at the parliament.”

He added that the BJP was at the forefront to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s identity and pride. “While Congress and DMK had banned jallikattu and attempted to eradicate it, the BJP gave it the fillip it required. I guarantee that no one will act against jallikattu in our reign,” he said.

Accusing the INDIA alliance of playing with the life of people, PM Modi took up the issue of Tamil fishermen, some of whom were recently sentenced to jail in Sri Lanka. He stated that the fishermen had to bear the brunt of the mistakes committed by DMK and Congress.