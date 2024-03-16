DMK enemy of TN, language and people, defeat it in LS poll: Modi

KANNIYAKUMARI: Referring to the DMK and Congress as parties marred by scams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clarion call to wipe out the alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. PM Modi was addressing a public meeting at Agastheeswaram near Kanniyakumari on Friday, when he also called the DMK an enemy of Tamil Nadu, its people, and language.
Taking a dig at the DMK, the Prime Minister said the party opposed tradition to the extent that “they banned people here from watching the Kumbabisekam during the Ram temple consecration, and boycotted the Sengol’s installation at the parliament.”
He added that the BJP was at the forefront to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s identity and pride. “While Congress and DMK had banned jallikattu and attempted to eradicate it, the BJP gave it the fillip it required. I guarantee that no one will act against jallikattu in our reign,” he said.
Accusing the INDIA alliance of playing with the life of people, PM Modi took up the issue of Tamil fishermen, some of whom were recently sentenced to jail in Sri Lanka. He stated that the fishermen had to bear the brunt of the mistakes committed by DMK and Congress.
“I had begun the Ekta Yatra from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir in 1991. This time, I have come from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari. Jammu and Kashmir rejected those who attempted to split the nation. Tamil Nadu will do the same and wipe out Congress-DMK alliance,” the PM added.
Modi further accused the DMK-Congress alliance of stalling Tamil Nadu’s development. “Their main goal was to plunder by coming to power. BJP implemented various schemes, including optical fibre, 5G, and Digital India. We constructed many airports. But they were involved in scams. The DMK in 2G scam, and the INDIA bloc in the helicopter scam, and CWG scam,” the PM said.
Modi also invoked late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who he said had laid a path to connect north and south, and that the BJP had realised his dreams by executing works on the long-pending Kanniyakumari - Narikulam bridge.
The BJP-led centre, Modi said, had allotted more funds for Thiruvananthapuram - Kanniyakumari, Marthandam, and Parvathipuram bridge works after coming to power in 2014, while DMK and Congress failed to achieve the 40-year-old dream of railway doubling works.
Union Minister L Murugan, former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, MLAs Nainar Nagendran, Vanathi Srinivasan, and MR Gandhi, Actor Sarath Kumar, Radhika, TMMK founder B John Pandian, former MLA S Vijayadharani, party district president C Dharmaraj, and other functionaries participated in the event.