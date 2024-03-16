Fire rages for fourth day in Coonnor; IAF help may be sought

COIMBATORE : Forest department’s efforts to extinguish a fire that is spreading through a reserve forest in Coonoor in Nilgiris continued for the fourth day on Friday.

According to official sources, more than 100 forest department personnel have been deployed to douse the fire that broke out in Forest Dale near Black Bridge on March 12, and has been spreading through a reserve forest. The fire is spreading among a patch of cypress trees, which is not native to the Nilgiris landscape. Officials fear around 30 hectares of land may have been destroyed.

On Friday, Collector M Aruna inspected the area and held discussion with forest officials. She said that the fire will be extinguished in two days. She further said that helitankers from IAF will be requested to extinguish the fire.

“Forest department personnel from Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode divisions are assisting the 50 personnel from across Nilgiris forest division already on the ground and working to extinguish the fire,” she said.