First in for Tamil Nadu, Government Rajaji Hospital produces grade-three prosthetics for para-athletes

MADURAI : In a first for Tamil Nadu, the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation (PMR) at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) has produced grade-three prosthetic legs for paralympic athletes free of cost. A 19-year-old para-athlete was the first to receive the model for free on Friday.



The PMR department at GRH plays a major role in rehabilitating patients who are rendered disabled due to major injuries. Apart from training and treatment, the department specialises in producing prosthetics which are provided free of cost under the CM's insurance scheme. Ten others were also provided with prosthetics at an event presided over by Dean and GRH Superintendent Dr A Rathinavel.



Speaking about the development, Dr K Ravichandran, head of the PMR department at GRH, said, "Till recently, the department had been producing grade one and two prosthetics for patients, which is for conventional use. But for the first time, considering the welfare of para athletes, the department has produced grade-three prosthetics. Grade-three prosthetics are lighter and flexible than the first two grades, and can be used on uneven surfaces. The flexible joints would be of much help for sports persons. The foot portion of the prosthetics was made of carbon fibre for high performance. Though it costs more than Rs 3.5 lakh at private centres, the PMR department was able to make it at Rs 1.5 lakh."



He added that in future, para athletes can approach the department for advanced prosthetics at free of cost. Speaking to TNIE, Edward Francis, a 19 year old para-athlete from Sivagangai district, said, "Despite losing my leg, I was able to secure gold medal in shotput in the national paralympic games in Gujarat in 2023. I have always dreamt of competing in long jump and marathon, but grade-two prosthetic is not apt for running. This grade-three is much more comfortable and lighter in weight."