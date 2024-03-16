Lok Sabha elections: Polling in TN in first phase on April 19, state has to wait for 45 days to know results

CHENNAI: Polling for the Lok Sabha elections for the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will take place on April 19 as part of the first of the seven-phase elections announced across the country by the ECI on Saturday. The state has to wait for 45 days to know the results on June 4.

The by-election to the Vilavancode Assembly constituency will also be held along with the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

Interestingly, the schedule released by the ECI mentioned Tirukoyilur Assembly constituency on the list of constituencies for by-elections. However, it is expected that in due course Thirukoyilur will be withdrawn since the DMK’s K. Ponmudy has been reinstated as the constituency’s MLA after the Supreme Court suspended his conviction and sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

Filing of nominations will begin on March 20 and the last date for filing will be March 27. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 28, while March 30 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.