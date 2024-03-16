Lok Sabha elections: Polling in TN in first phase on April 19, state has to wait for 45 days to know results

CHENNAI: Polling for the Lok Sabha elections for the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will take place on April 19 as part of the first of the seven-phase elections announced across the country by the ECI on Saturday. The state has to wait for 45 days to know the results on June 4.
The by-election to the Vilavancode Assembly constituency will also be held along with the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.
Interestingly, the schedule released by the ECI mentioned Tirukoyilur Assembly constituency on the list of constituencies for by-elections. However, it is expected that in due course Thirukoyilur will be withdrawn since the DMK’s K. Ponmudy has been reinstated as the constituency’s MLA after the Supreme Court suspended his conviction and sentence in a disproportionate assets case.
Filing of nominations will begin on March 20 and the last date for filing will be March 27. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 28, while March 30 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
Since the filing of nominations will begin on March 20, the ECI has given a short notice to political parties in Tamil Nadu to complete their negotiations with their alliance partners regarding seat-sharing and identification of constituencies, besides the selection of candidate.
While the DMK-led alliance has already completed a major part of this exercise, the AIADMK and the BJP are yet to finalise their alliance partners. They will now be under pressure to complete the talks and other procedures within a few days.
The Model Code of Conduct came into effect immediately after the announcement of the schedule. All the provisions of the Model Code will apply to all states/UTs for all candidates, political parties and the governments of the states/UTs. The provisions of the Model Code of Conduct shall also apply to the Union government.
On March 1, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo directed secretaries of all departments in the state government to ensure that no announcement about new schemes or issuance of G.Os takes place after the notification of the Lok Sabha elections.
"To ensure this, the secretaries should draw a line after the last entry of the G.O Register, take a photocopy of the last page where such a line has been drawn, and send it to the CEO's office within two hours of the announcement of elections by the Election Commission of India,” the CEO had said in his communication to the secretaries.
The CEO said this was to avoid complaints about the issue of predated orders after the notification of the elections. He also recalled that in the previous elections, there were allegations that pre-dated orders had been issued even one to two days after the announcement of elections while making it appear as if they had been issued before the notification of the elections.
The CEO said drawing a line in the G.O Register's last entry immediately after the notification of the elections will ensure that any allegations of wrongdoing can be addressed immediately with no room for false accusations.