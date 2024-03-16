Old videos of child abduction circulated now, says Kovai SP

COIMBATORE: Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan have refuted reports that child traffickers have been apprehended and thrashed by residents at two different places in Coimbatore. This follows social media videos purportedly showing the alleged incidents circulated widely.

A set of videos on social media showed some migrant workers being thrashed by a mob claiming that it was recorded when they tried to kidnap children from Veerapandi near Periyanaickenpalayam, Kannampalayam near Sulur and Mettupalayam Municipality area.

It was shown to SP Badrinarayanan by TNIE on Thursday to check the accuracy of the videos.

Badrinarayanan, who checked the video, immediately said that it was manipulated and no such incidents were reported from Coimbatore.

Clarifying the same at a press conference, he urged the public not to share such content without checking the veracity.

He added, “These videos were recorded during another incident somewhere else. No such child kidnapping attempts were reported in Coimbatore district in the last five years. Some people have been spreading rumours by sharing such videos with an audio message claiming that it was related to a child-trafficking attempt by some migrant labourers in Coimbatore. If anyone comes across such videos they should check their accuracy with the police.”

He further said, “The cybercrime team has initiated an investigation to trace the origin of such misleading videos.”