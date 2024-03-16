Panchaloha idol of Valli stolen from a temple in Thiruvallur

CHENNAI: Thiruvallur Town police have launched a search for an elderly man, who allegedly stole a panchaloha idol from a temple in Thiruvallur late Thursday night.

The suspect came to the Vallalar Vinayagar Temple in the evening and stayed there till all the others left.

“When he was alone, he entered the sanctum sanctorum and stole a 30-year-old idol of Goddess Valli, consort of Muruga. On Friday morning, the authorities opened the temple and found the idol missing,” police sources said.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case. While combing CCTV footage of the temple, they found the elderly man waiting at the temple with a gunny bag. Efforts are on to identify and arrest him. Further investigation is underway.