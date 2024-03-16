Parasite breeding centre to be shifted to Gobichettipalayam in Tamil Nadu

ERODE : Fulfilling a 40-year-old demand of farmers, the agriculture department has initiated steps to relocate the sugarcane parasite breeding centre situated at Gobichettipalayam closer to the town.

AN Asaithambi, a farmer and coordinator of Pandiyar-Moyar Inaippu Iyakkam, said, “Sugarcane parasite breeding centre which is run by the agriculture department is functioning at Gobichettipalayam for around 40 years. Farmers who don’t want to spray pesticide chemicals on crops benefit from buying these parasites at low prices from here. It is a famous parasite centre in TN. Apart from sugarcane, the centre produces and supplies parasites for vegetable crops.”

The centre is situated two kilometre from Gobichettipalayam, and cannot be easily accessed by farmers who do not have a vehicle. There are no buses to the centre. Farmers usually walk to the centre from Gobi bus stand. We submitted several requests to the Agriculture Department officials in this regard. The centre should be shifted to a place within Gobichettipalayam town. This will reduce the hardship of the farmers,” he added.

M Chinnsamy, a farmer of Gobichettipalayam, said, “The building is dilapidated. the centre should be moved to a new building as soon as possible.” S Venkadesan, Joint Director of Agriculture of Erode, said, “Gobichettipalayam centre is doing well in breeding of parasites. We are looking for an alternative location within Gobichettipalayam to relocate the centre. But we haven’t found a suitable place,” he added.