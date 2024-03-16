Poll bonds biggest scam in India since Independence, says TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, addressing reporters on Friday, sharply criticised the BJP for allegedly amassing substantial funds through electoral bonds, labelling it as the biggest scam in Independent India’s history.

Selvaperunthagai condemned the practice of channelling party funds through electoral bonds, accusing the saffron party of converting the benefits of corruption into “electoral bonds.” He also accused the union government of utilising investigative agencies like the ED, CBI, and I-T as tools to collect funds and put pressure on donors.

The TNCC chief highlighted the names of several companies that had made hefty donations to the BJP through electoral bonds. He alleged that some companies donated sums exceeding their turnover, while others contributed after facing raids by central agencies.