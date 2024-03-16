PUCL urges CM Stalin to form high-level committee to probe suspicious deaths of mother, son

MADURAI : The People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) on Friday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to form a high-level committee to inquire into the suspicious deaths of a mother and son in Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar. Addressing media persons, PUCL coordinator R Murali said the union's members went fact-finding about the deaths of Karnan and his mother Devi, who were residents of Kurinjankulam and demanded the state government to pay a compensation of `25 lakh as solatium to the family.

The set of incidents leading to the deaths began on February 25 after Aruppukottai police arrested Manikam, Karnan's father, on suspicion of stealing Rs 2.60 lakh from the house of Prithvi Raj, a former VAO and BJP executive from Arupukottai Gandhi Nagar. Following this, the police went to Manikam's house, seized Rs 60,000 kept in the house, bank passbook of his wife Devi, Karnan's two-wheeler and his educational certificates.

Subsequently, police detained the father-son duo, and interrogated them at the Aruppukottai city police station, where they were allegedly assaulted by Prithvi Raj and his 20 aides, sources said.

Afterwards, Manikam collapsed and was rushed to the Aruppukkottai Government Hospital. Following this, police sent Karnan to get some pills, which are usually taken by his father, from their house, where the former was later found dead with blood bruises on various parts of his body, sources added. Following Karnan's death, Devi lodged a complaint with Virudhunagar Collector Jeyaseelan seeking justice, and inquiry was ordered into the incident.

Meanwhile, Devi, who was taken to the Virudhunagar Government Hospital in a police vehicle, fell down from the moving vehicle, and sustained severe head injuries. It is alleged that she was taken to the distant Virudhunagar Government Hospital, instead of the nearby Aruppukkottai Government Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Further, it is learnt that Manikam, who was in jail, was not informed about the deaths of his wife and son, thereby adding to the suspicion.

In the wake of the incidents, PUCL urged the government to take immediate action against the police personnel, who caused the deaths, and offer a government job to one of the family members. The press meet was also attended by PUCL State Secretary John Vincent, Vice President S Krishnasamy, State Treasurer B Kanmani, writer Madhikannan, Women's Aayam office bearer Aruna, Communist Party of India (ML) District Secretary Madhivanan, among others.