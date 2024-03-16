Ramanathapuram Cops identify 65 spots of overspeeding to prevent accidents

RAMANATHAPURAM : In a bid to tackle the increasing number of road accidents, totaling nearly 1,200 last year, police officials in Ramanathapuram district have identified 65 hotspots, and have taken measures to reduce fatalities.



Nearly two to three cases are reported daily on average, especially on the Madurai-Rameswaram road, one of the busiest stretches in south Tamil Nadu, and the ECR road.



Considering the increase in vehicle population, and the subsequent rise in road accidents and fatalities, the district administration and the police are taking a series of measures.



According to the city police’s data, 1,294 road accidents, including 410 fatalities, were reported in the district in 2023. However, there has been a decrease in the number of accidents as compared to last year, owing to a series of measures and emphasise on following safety norms such as the usage of helmets and seat belts.



The officials are also taking measures such as installing reflector stickers, rumble strips, warning lights, and barricades at the accident hotspots to prevent accidents.



Speaking to TNIE, Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh said, "Speeding is a major cause of road accidents in the district. We are planning to restrict the speed limit to 60 kmph on the Rameshwaram Jetty Police Station road, leading to Dhanushkodi till Arichalmunai, which is an accident-prone zone. Also, speed guns will be installed on the national highway from Madurai to Chathirakudi to prevent speeding in crucial areas. Also, joint drives will be conducted with the RTO to control over-speeding and rash driving by omnibus drivers, who are often involved in accidents on the Thoothukudi-ECR and the Ramanathapuram-Rameswaram road."

Additionally, 20 potential hotspots have been identified and measures are being taken to prevent mishaps, he added. Extensive road safety awareness programmes in villages and schools are being planned to tackle the issue of driving without helmets.

Activists also stated that the Madurai - Rameswaram NH, which is four way, gets reduced to a two-way lane after Paramakudi. This results in speeding of vehicles. Apart from taking measures to prevent over speeding, the department concerned could also clear the silt from the roadsides.