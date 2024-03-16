Soil test for Saibaba Colony flyover in Coimbatore begins, project to take off after polls

COIMBATORE : The Saibaba Colony flyover works in Coimbatore city will begin after two months once the Lok Sabha election is over, said the National Highways wing of the State Highways Department. The preliminary works such as soil testing have started at the busy Saibaba colony junction where key roads converge.

The Saibaba Colony Junction is one of the arterial junctions linking the NSR Road from the West and Sivananda Colony Road in the East with the MTP Road.

Considering the amount of vehicle movement and traffic congestion here, a flyover was proposed by the highways department. The proposal was given a nod by the government and a fund of Rs 46.62 crore was sanctioned for the flyover project. The Nagapatinam-Coimbatore-Gundlupete National Highways (NH 181), popularly called the Mettupalayam Road, remains busy throughout the day due to the presence of several public gathering places.

The flyover is set to be constructed for a length of 1.2 kilometre with four lanes, starting from Alagesan Road and ending at the MTP Road Bus Terminus near the Eru Company on Mettupalayam Road. In this situation, the highways department officials have started the preliminary works.

An official from the NH wing told TNIE, “Currently, only the preliminary works, including soil testing and other works, for the flyover have been started at the Saibaba Colony junction. The contract has already been allotted and the main works will begin after the contractor provides the final draft with a re-estimate for the project. Also, the major works will begin only after two months after the Lok Sabha election is over. Unlike in the case of past flyover projects, the service roads will be laid first and then the pillars for the flyover will be constructed. This is to ensure a free flow of the traffic.”

With the width of the road varying from 23 to 28 metre, parking on the MTP Road will be prohibited once the flyover works begin.

Also, a lot of encroachments on both sides of the road are set to be removed, added sources.