Tamil Nadu: Bizman claims 177 sovereign jewels stolen from house, cops raise doubt

COIMBATORE: Miscreant broke open a locked house at Sengaliyappan Nagar in Peelamedu and allegedly looted 177 sovereigns of gold jewels and `9.75 lakh in cash. The burglary happened sometime between February 24 and March 13 when the residents were staying in Tiruchy, said police. The incident came to light on Thursday when a neighbour noticed the door of the house broken and informed the owner.

The house belongs to R Manoharan (64), an iron dealer on Third Main Road at Sengaliyappan Nagar in Peelamedu. Manoharan’s wife who had moved to their daughter’s house at Tiruchy for treatment had died on March 9. Manoharan reached there on February 23 after locking the house and continued to stay there to complete the final rites of his wife. Meanwhile, burglars struck at the house.

On Thursday, a neighbour called Manoharan to inform his house had been broken into. Manoharan hurried back to his residence and simultaneously informed the Peelamedu police. Police entered the house in the presence of Manoharan and found that valuables were missing.

In the police complaint, Manoharan claimed 177 sovereigns of gold jewels and `9.75 lakh cash were burgled from his house.

A police officer said the absence of CCTV cameras in and around the house have posed a challenge. “We did not find a single CCTV camera in the locality and it made it difficult to find the exact date of the burglary. We are searching for evidence. We are checking the veracity of the complaint as we doubt their claim of 177 sovereigns because the complainant did not have any solid documents to claim the lost valuables. He claimed most of the jewels were received as gifts,” said the police officer.

The family has been based at Coimbatore for the last 33 years.