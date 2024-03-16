UGC nominee must in V-C selection panel: Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

COIMBATORE: The panel selecting vice chancellor of universities should have a nominee of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar who took part in the 35th convocation of the Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women told reporters that the court has also ruled in this regard.

On the existing vacancies of V-C posts in many universities, Kumar said the vacancies have a detrimental impact on both the academic and administrative aspects.

The UGC chief also noted that the practice of appointing teaching staff as temporary staff ensures only ‘temporary relief’ and it affects the quality of education.

Regarding stopping grants for autonomous government and aided colleges since the pandemic, he assured that this issue would be sorted out in the next academic year.

When asked about the lower salaries of teaching faculties at private colleges , he said the state government is responsible for ensuring appropriate salaries for them.

Jagadesh Kumar who was the chief guest at the convocation awarded degrees to 93 medal winners among the 2,700 eligible students.