Youth killed in wild elephant attack in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: A 24-year-old youth was killed in a wild elephant attack in Gudalur Range in the Nilgiris. This is the third death in a wild elephant attack in the high-range district in the last week.

The deceased, Prasanth, was a daily-wage labourer residing in Periyasundi near Gudalur. He was walking to his house at 10.30 pm on Thursday when the elephant attacked him.