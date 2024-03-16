Youth killed in wild elephant attack in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: A 24-year-old youth was killed in a wild elephant attack in Gudalur Range in the Nilgiris. This is the third death in a wild elephant attack in the high-range district in the last week.
The deceased, Prasanth, was a daily-wage labourer residing in Periyasundi near Gudalur. He was walking to his house at 10.30 pm on Thursday when the elephant attacked him.
Prasanth was rushed to Gudalur Government Hospital.
Speaking to TNIE, D Venkatesh, Conservator of Forest, Nilgiris said, “Forest personnel had issued an alert about the intrusion of a wild elephant in the area where the attack was reported on Thursday night. However, the victim was found roaming there, ignoring the warning.”