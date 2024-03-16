YouTubers can’t post messages intruding into privacy of others: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court stated that YouTubers cannot intrude into the privacy of others under the pretext of freedom of expression.

Justice N Sathish Kumar made the observation recently while ordering Surendar alias Naathikan to pay damages of `50 lakh to Seva Bharathi which filed a defamation suit against the YouTuber for his comments linking the organisation to the custodial death of Jayaraj and Bennicks in Thoothukudi district.

The judge also issued a permanent injunction against Surendar from making comments against Seva Bharathi.

He added the court cannot shut its eyes when such false allegations are circulated targeting innocent persons.

Saying that circulating statements is used as a tool to blackmail, the judge noted such things cannot be encouraged and if it is not nipped in the bud, every blackmailer would misuse the social media.