Class 10 student dies by suicide in TN's Puliampatti after father seizes his mobile phone

ERODE: A 15-year-old boy died by suicide here early on Saturday after his parents allegedly prevented him from using a mobile phone. The deceased was identified as L Raghu of Bharathi Street at Nallur in Puliampatti.

Police said, “Raghu was a class 10 student at a government high school in Nallur. On Friday night around 10 pm, Ragu was playing on his mobile phone when his father Loganathan, who is a carpenter, reached home after work. As Raghu was scheduled to write the public examination on March 26, Loganathan advised him to study for the exam and confiscated the mobile phone. Raghu was upset over this.”

“Then Ragu went to sleep with his sister on the first floor of the house. Next day at 5 am his sister woke up, but Ragu was not seen. Then she went to the ground floor of the house to look for Ragu and found him he had died by suicide,” police added.

“On receiving information, the Puliampatti police rushed to the spot and shifted the teen’s body to the Erode Government Hospital for autopsy. A case has been filed. Further, investigations are on,” police added.

The bereaved family includes Raghu’s parents and sister.



If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.