IAF chopper deployed to douse Nilgiris wildfire

NILGIRIS : In an attempt to douse the fire that has gone out of control at Black Bridge reserve forest in Coonoor forest range since the last four days, an IAF helicopter started spraying water in the inaccessible area since Saturday afternoon.

The helicopter from the Air Force Station in Sulur took water from the Bhavani river as well as from the water sources in Coonoor and sprayed it at places in the Black Bridge reserve forest where fire raged. The helicopter has so far completed 40 sorties and the same work will commence again on Sunday morning.

Based on a request from the Nilgiris District Forest Officer (DFO) S Gowtham and collector P Aruna, the IAF deployed the helicopter.

According to D Venkatesh, Conservator of forest Nilgiris and Field Director of MTR, “The forest fire is getting intense day by day due to the presence of Chambrani trees as they are very old and most of them have dried and fallen. Although we deployed four tractors of water tankers from the nearby tea estate, we could not control the fire completely due to the slope of the terrain. The fire rapidly advanced uphill.”