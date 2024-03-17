Lok Sabha election: 58 flying squads deployed in Erode, Salem districts

SALEM/ERODE: Fifty-eight flying squads were formed in Salem and Erode districts to monitor model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, R Brinda Devi, Returning Officer said, “The code of conduct in Salem district has come into effect from March 16. Hence, everyone should follow it. To monitor the violators of the code, 33 flying squads and 33 surveillance teams have been set up in Salem district. These teams will hold 24-hour monitoring.”

She added, “A 24-hour control room has also been set up at the district collector’s office to lodge complaints on code violation. The public can report their complaints by calling 18004257020 (toll-free number), 04272450031, 04272450032, and 04272450035 or WhatsApp at 9489939699. Once a complaint is filed, appropriate action will be taken immediately.”

She further said, “Salem district has 14,56,299 male voters, 14,71,524 female voters, and 299 others as per the electoral roll released on January 22. In all there are 29,28,122 voters. Totally, 3,257 polling booths will be set up in 1,249 polling centres.

Speaking to reporters, Erode Returning Officer, Raja Gopal Sunkara said, “The code of conduct for the upcoming elections in Erode district has come into effect from March 16. Hence, the weekly public grievance and all grievance meetings have been postponed. The public can express their grievances through WhatsApp at 9791788852. Also, complaints can be reported on 1077 and 0424 2260211.”

He added, “25 flying squads and 24 surveillance teams have been set up in Erode to monitor code violators and these teams will be engaged in 24-hour monitoring.”