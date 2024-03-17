No bar on Ponmudy’s swearing-in: TN Law Minister

CHENNAI: Law minister S Regupathy said Governor RN Ravi would soon fix a date for the swearing-in of K Ponmudy as a minister, since there is no legal hurdle against it now. If the governor seeks any legal clarifications, the state law department will provide the same, he added.

Asked whether the model code of conduct would be a hurdle on the swearing-in, the minister said, “It will not be. The government had sought a date for the swearing-in of Ponmduy well ahead of the notification of the Lok Sabha elections. Everyone knows that the governor deliberately camped in New Delhi. There is no legal bar on Ponmudy’s swearing-in. Now, it is just a formality that we have to inform the Election Commission in advance and arrange for the swearing-in.”

On Raj Bhavan seeking details of voter ID numbers of the students, the minister said, “The governor is creating an impression that he is leading a separate Rajya from the Raj Bhavan. This will be brought to an end after the elections.”