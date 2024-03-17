Order replacing Auroville panel illegal: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Holding that the standing order issued by the Auroville Governing Board replacing the Auroville Town Development Council (ATDC) with an advisory group for implementing the master plan is ultra vires, the Madras High Court has set aside the order issued in 2022.

The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the orders on Friday on a petition filed by Natasha Storey, a member of the Auroville Town Development Council (ATDC), challenging the standing order issued to establish a new advisory group to replace ATDC.

The bench said the governing board has powers to frame standing orders to prescribe the qualifications of the members to the body to implement the master plan but it cannot choose them; instead, it should be done by the Resident’s Assembly.

“However, the selection/nomination of the members can only be done by the Residents’ Assembly, though it may ultimately lie within the powers of the governing board to reject a nomination or selection of a particular person,” the bench said in the order. It noted clauses of standing order providing for setting up advisory group ‘overreach and supplant’ section 19 of the Auroville Foundation Act. “Therefore, we find the standing order is ultra vires the Act.”

While setting aside the standing order, the bench said, however, it will be open for the foundation, through its governing board, to frame fresh regulations in tune with the provision of the Act and the observations made herein.

The master plan was approved by the governing board of the foundation and by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development in 2001.