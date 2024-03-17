Stand-off ends as mechanised boat fishers in Nagapattinam agree to refrain from proximal trawling

NAGAPATTINAM: A peace meeting convened by the district administration on Saturday to resolve the weeks-long stand-off between fishing groups resulted in mechanised boat fishers agreeing to not trawl within a distance of five nautical miles from shore. While other issues remained, motorised boat fishers with this agreed to end their weeks-long stir and resume fishing.

Tensions flared up between two groups after two motorised boat fishermen from Akkaraipettai were killed in a mid-sea clash allegedly with those in a mechanised boat from Keechankuppam on February 25. The motorised boat fishers in the district soon declared an indefinite stoppage of fishing activities demanding an end to all forms of trawling practices.

They also recently led two mass demonstrations in Nagapattinam and Velankanni over their demands. To resolve the conflict, the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department subsequently conducted a series of meetings with either of the fishing groups.

On Saturday, the district administration jointly with the fisheries department conducted meetings at the collectorate. G Krishnamoorthy, a fisher-representative from Vellapallam said, "We request strict implementation of the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Regulation Act to protect the livelihood of motorised boat fishers."