TN parties race against time to finalise allies, seats

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India’s announcement that the state will go to the polls in first phase has put the political parties in Tamil Nadu, especially the AIADMK and the BJP, in a tight spot, as they are yet to finalise the alliances, seats and candidates.

Though AIADMK, the principal opposition party, had earlier boasted of forming a “mega alliance” for the Lok Sabha election, it is yet to realise it, barring the inclusion of a few smaller parties like Puuthiya Tamilagam and Puratchi Bharatham in its fold.

The BJP too is not in a better place although it has attracted the Tamil Maanila Congress, AMMK and the faction led by former CM O Panneerselvam. The party has also managed to pull few former MLAs, MPs, and office-bearers from other parties, especially from the AIADMK and the Congress.

Sources said the ‘indecision’ and ‘huge expectations’ from the PMK and the DMDK are the key reasons for the AIADMK and BJP’s inability to finalise their alliances. While there are reports that both these parties are simultaneously negotiating with the AIADMK and BJP, the two have denied them as rumours.

The PMK had deferred the district secretaries and state-level office-bearers meeting a few days ago at the eleventh hour, as sources said, there was difference of opinion among the party’s top leadership on which party to align with.

Addressing media at the BJP headquarters here, Annamalai confirmed that the number of days left for campaign is less. “But, it is the same for all parties,” adding the alliance talks and seat-sharing will be completed very soon.

Former Minister D Jayakumar also said the candidate list of the AIADMK would definitely be readied before the nomination begins since the office bearers have already completed all other works.

At the DMK-led camp, the stumbling block is the delay in finalisation of constituencies between the DMK and Congress, which has consequently led to delay in finalising MDMK’s seat as well.

With the DMK president MK Stalin visiting Mumbai on Sunday to take part in Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra’s conclusion rally, it is expected that the constituencies for Congress party in Tamil Nadu will be finalised on Monday.

DMK is expected to release its candidates list soon after, since it is almost finalised already.

However, past experience shows that it would not be surprising if Congress, on the other hand, takes more time to announce its candidates.

Only 17 days for campaign

The filing of nomination papers starts on March 20 and ends on March 27. After the last date for withdrawal of nomination ends on March 30, there will be only 17 days left for the candidates to campaign as it has to end 48 hours before polling.

Incumbent MPs, who are contesting again, will have a relatively easier task when it comes to familiarising themselves with their constituencies.

New candidates will have the unenviable task of covering every nook and corner of the vast Lok Sabha constituencies in a short period of time.

Stalin dials beneficiaries of govt schemes

Ten days after the launch of ‘Neengal Nalama’ outreach programme, CM MK Stalin on Saturday spoke to the beneficiaries of various state government initiatives through a video-conference from his camp office. Stalin enquired with them about the effectiveness of the programmes. C Vijay from Teppakulam in Madurai shared how the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme helped his entrepreneurial journey, enabling him to establish his own company and create jobs for around 30 people. Stalin also spoke to S Priyadarshini, a college student from Tiruvannamalai who availed the benefits of the Pudhumai Penn scheme, and V Banupriya from Thirukoyilur in Kallakurichi, who availed loans through women self help groups to enhance her rice-trading business. Expressing delight at hearing the success stories firsthand, Stalin commended the beneficiaries for leveraging government schemes to improve their livelihoods.