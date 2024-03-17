TN’s power demand crosses 19K MW for second time

CHENNAI: Amidst the rising mercury level and the election fever, the state recorded a notable surge in power demand, peaking at 19,305 MW, while power consumption soared to 417.980 million units (MUs) on Friday. The only time higher stats were ever reported in TN was on April 20 last year, when power demand peaked at 19,347 MW and consumption touched 423.785 MUs.

Tangedco has predicted the demand to potentially reach 19,500 MW by early April and 21,000 MW by late April or early May. A senior official from Tangedco told TNIE, “Since the beginning of this month, power consumption in the state has exceeded 400 MUs. During the same period last year, it was only around 350-370 MUs.”

Explaining the reasons behind the surge, he stated, “The primary contributors are industrial and domestic usage, accounting for 37.88% and 29.55%, respectively. The state’s industrial sector is witnessing significant growth. So, the power demand is increasing gradually.”

Highlighting the upcoming challenges, another official said, “In view of the parliament elections and board exams and rising temperatures, Tangedco will have to face significant challenges over the next couple of months.”