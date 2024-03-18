Coimbatore spruced up for Modi’s roadshow

COIMBATORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to campaign for the BJP on Monday has jolted the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) into action.

On the eve of Modi’s road show, civic body workers were seen cleaning the roads, repairing the street lights and removing the garbage and mud from the Mettupalayam Road to RS Puram.

The Nagapattinam-Coimbatore-Gundlupete National Highways (NH 181), popularly called the Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore, remains busy throughout the day. Despite its significance, the road is not properly maintained. Heaps of mud and garbage could be often seen on both sides of the road. Several two-wheelers tend to slip while running on the accumulated mud on the road sides.

Despite mishaps and complaints from the people, the civic body failed to take action. However, it started clearing the mud and fixing the street lights on the road on Sunday in view of the PM’s visit, inviting ridicule from the people and social activists.

“The civic body has been making a mockery of public interests. We have been commuting through this road without proper street lights and proper cleaning for a long time. And all of a sudden, out of nowhere, the same road starts sparkling after the cleaning works carried out by the CCMC officials in view of Modi’s visit tomorrow (Monday).