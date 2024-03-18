Funded by tainted money, 2024 election juggernaut rolls on

You give me khoon (blood), and I promise you aazadi (freedom)” is passe. A reworked maxim is in place - You give me protection money, and I promise you freedom from government probe agencies. It’s an unexplained spectacle of merging two divine functions of destruction and protection into one spiritual force.

Six years after electoral bonds worth thousands of crores, purchased by shell companies, private entities, benamis and political brokers, undisputedly funded political parties, the Supreme Court has finally struck them down as unconstitutional. Just as the 2024 election juggernaut is all set to thunder through the length and breadth of the country.

The newly-constituted three-member Election Commission of India barely took a day to fix the schedule for the world’s largest festival of democracy. Nearly 100 crore people will line up to exercise their franchise in seven phases. Instead of the ballot boxes transported in bullock carts in those days, EVMs go by air.

Technology and infrastructure are way superior today. Yet the election process is spread over 35 days in seven phases. How many political parties with a national ambition have the deep pockets to sustain the money-guzzling election season of over two months? The data published on the electoral bonds gives you a clear picture.

If funds raised through bonds are illegal, why are we not selling them back to the buyers? In 2012, the apex court upheld a Sebi order on the Sahara Group and directed the group entities to refund investors with interest of nearly Rs 25,000 crore. In the electoral bonds case, elections after elections were funded by illegal money. BJP has put up a defence, saying its 303 MPs garnering half of the total funds is no big deal since the ‘per-capita’ figure is way below that of the Congress, which won only 52 seats.