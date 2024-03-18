Guj police bust Tiruchy gang of thieves from Delhi, five held

TIRUCHY: Five members of the ‘Tiruchy gang’, who were involved in breaking car windows and stealing laptops and valuables, were arrested on Saturday from Delhi by the Gujarat Police. The leader of the gang, Madhusudan, is at large.

The police said the gang members, hailing from Ramji Nagar, had gone to Jamnagar to steal at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani but changed their plan in view of the high security.

The gang stole cash and laptop worth Rs 10 lakh from a parked car in Rajkot by breaking the window, the Tiruchy district police said in a statement on Sunday. A similar theft was also reported in Jamnagar. The Gujarat police registered a case and identified the robbers using CCTV footage.

“When they went to Jamnagar, there was high security. So they abandoned the plan and came to Jamnagar bus stand, broke the window of the car parked there and stole the laptop inside. From there, they went to Rajkot, broke the windows of a Mercedes and stole `10 lakh in cash and a laptop. They went to Delhi after that,” Rajkot SI Raju Bhargav said in a press statement.