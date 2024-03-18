In a first, TN acquires patta land in tiger reserve for conservation

CHENNAI: In a first, the Tamil Nadu forest department has acquired 30.41 acres of erstwhile private patta land, situated in the core area of Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR), which came into being in 2021, making it the youngest of the five tiger reserves in the state.

The land was acquired through private negotiation under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. A sum of Rs 2.33 crore was paid to seven land owners, who volunteered to surrender their land. This is the first time in India where the state government has purchased private land for non-commercial use towards forest and biodiversity conservation.

SMTR is a peculiar conservation site, as hundreds of acres of its core area are private patta lands, which are used for cultivating coffee and cardamom. During British rule, pristine forest spreads were destroyed and cultivation was promoted. Later, these lands were owned by different zamindars such as those from Gandamanaickanur, Erasakkanaickanur, Saptur and Seithur. Some of these land owners have volunteered to handover the patta lands to the department owing to labour crunch, threat of wildlife and overall poor accessibility.

One such land parcel is located near the High Wavy mountains area (as described by British explorers) in Chinnamanur, Megamalai. S Anand, deputy director of SMTR, told TNIE that this land parcel is part of a critical wildlife corridor frequently used by elephants and tigers, as evident from images sourced from camera traps.