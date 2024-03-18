In a first, TvMCH performs rare surgery on one-day-old baby, saves limb from amputation

TIRUNELVELI: In a remarkable feat, the doctors of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) performed a rare surgery on a one-day-old baby girl, who was diagnosed with thrombosis (blockage of veins due to blood clots), thereby preventing the amputation of her right upper limb. In a statement released on Saturday, dean Revathy Balan said the baby, who was born on March 1, underwent a five-hour-long surgery in TvMCH successfully.



"On examination, the baby was suspected to be suffering from right limb ischemia and was referred for the vascular surgeon's opinion around eight hours after birth. The baby was received in the emergency department, and taken up for emergency exploration by the vascular surgery team headed by HOD Dr Rajesh and Assistant Professor Dr G Navaneetha Krishna Pandian along with the surgery team. High precision microscope for vessel anastomosis was provided by the ENT department," Revathy said.

She added that after the surgery, the limbs of the baby, which earlier had a bluish discoloration, turned pink, and the infant recovered the movement of her shoulder, elbow and fingers. "It is a landmark achievement, as for the first time in the history of Tamil Nadu Health Services, a vascular surgical procedure was successfully done on a one-day-old newborn in TvMCH. The baby was discharged on March 16," Revathy said.

