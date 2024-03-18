MKU disburses salaries to some employees, pensioners, holds pay for non-teaching staff

MADURAI: After three months of delay, authorities of the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) disbursed two months' salaries and pensions to some of its staff and pensioners on Saturday. However, the university’s decision to withhold the disbursements of salaries and pensions for other staffers and pensioners drew criticism from educationists.

Owing to financial constraints, staff and pensioners of MKU were not paid since December 2023. In this context, Principal Secretary to the Higher Education Department A Karthik released `30.26 crore with certain riders, such as revising the salaries of non-teaching staff and pensioners, on par with the Tamil Nadu government’s ministerial pay scale. Based on these riders, the university authorities sent show-cause notices to the concerned staff and pensioners.

Meanwhile, 50 non-teaching employees approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on March 1 and got an interim order against the pay revision. Despite this, the university officials disbursed pending salaries and pensions, leaving out 50 non-teaching staff and 66 pensioners who fell under the revised pay riders set by the higher education principal secretary.