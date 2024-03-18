Pastor held for raping woman on pretext of spiritual healing in Tamil Nadu

MAYILADUTHURAI: A Pentecostal church pastor was arrested on Saturday evening for allegedly raping a 38-year-old woman on the pretext of “spiritual healing” at a church near Mayiladuthurai.

According to sources, the accused K Philip Vijayendran (58) has been running the church adjacent to his residence for the past ten years. The woman, a widowed mother of three children, had been suffering from a persistent leg pain sustained in an accident few years ago. Seeking relief, she turned to the pastor after he assured her of healing through spiritual means.

“She went to the church after the pastor assured her of healing. Then the accused sexually assaulted her,” Inspector CT Nagavalli Ganesh told TNIE. Trusting the recommendations of acquaintances, who vouched for the pastor’s healing capabilities, the Hindu woman first began attending the church on Sundays. Eventually, she became a parishioner, and the pastor allegedly arranged amenities at her home. On March 8, the woman visited the church, where the pastor promised to apply “holy oil” for her ailment. However, she was allegedly raped and threatened into silence, police said.

Despite initial hesitation, the woman eventually confided in her children, leading to a confrontation between one of her sons and the pastor’s family on March 10, resulting in a police case being filed at Manalmedu Police Station.