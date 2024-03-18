PM Modi's roadshow: Heavy vehicles can’t enter Coimbatore till 11 am on March 19

COIMBATORE: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow today, the Coimbatore city police have announced traffic diversion. Heavy vehicles have been banned from entering the city from Monday 6 am to Tuesday 11 am.

Vehicles heading to Sathyamangalam Road, Gandhipuram and Mettupalayam Road from Avinashi Road would be diverted to Thottipalayam Road-Kalappatti four corner junction-Saravanampatti.

Those who want to reach Trichy Road and Pollachi Road would be diverted through L&T Bypass-Sindhamanipudur-Singanallur route, said police.

Police asked motorists to avoid using SNR-Gandhipuram 100 feet Road, Sivanandhacolony-Mettupalayam Road, DB Road-Brooke Fields Road and Avinashi Road flyover between 2 pm and 8 pm on Monday. Also it has been asked to avoid using Avinashi Road from 7 am to 11 am on Tuesday.

Vehicles heading to Mettupalayam and Sathyamangalam Roads from Trichy Road should go on Lakshmi Mills-Avarampalayam-Ganapathy route and no diversion is announced for Pollachi and Palakad Roads. Motorists who want to reach Avinashi Road from Sathyamangalam Road should go to Kalappatti from Saravanampatti and those who need to reach Pollachi and Palakad roads from Sathyamangalam Road would be diverted through Ganapathy-Avarampalayam- Government Women’s polytechnic-Lakshmi Mills- Ramanathapuram.

Instead of North Coimbatore-Saibaba Kovil stretch, light vehicles from Mettupalayam Road should choose either Thudiyalur-Saravanampatti Road or GN Mills-KNG Pudur Road or Kavundampalayam-Edayarpalayam Road to reach Coimbatore City.