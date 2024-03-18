Stalin calls for unity against ‘threat’ of BJP

Chanting the unity mantra, Stalin said, “What India needs now is unity. The BJP that divides people will be thrown out soon. PM Modi did only two things in the last 10 years. One is foreign trips. The other is fake propaganda. We must stop this now. This is our agenda.”

Stalin recalled that from the day the INDIA bloc was formed, the BJP had stopped using the very term ‘India’. “Such is their fear. That is why PM Modi stoops to defame our alliance. He calls the India alliance corrupt!” he added.

Stalin said he was standing there with the immense pride of having launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanniyakumari.

‘Modi accusing oppn parties to divert attention’

“Your journey has reached Mumbai today. This will reach Delhi soon. The India bloc will form the government. Wherever Rahul goes it looks like a huge festival. Despite all the allegations levelled by BJP, Rahul continued his walk boldly,” he added. “This is not the journey of Rahul Gandhi, nor of Congress Party. This is for India. That’s why this is Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,”he added.

Charging that the electoral bonds had proved the BJP is corrupt as the party had collected Rs 8,000 crore in the name of these bonds, Stalin termed it white collar corruption. He said Modi levels accusations against the opposition to divert people from his failures and scams.