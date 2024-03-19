After a 10-year-long gap, DMK in direct fight in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: After a decade, the DMK will field its candidate in Coimbatore parliamentary constituency. DMK last won the Coimbatore LS seat in 1980 and 1996. The party was unsuccessful in 1998 and 2014.

CPM won the seat in 2019, but DMK has kept Coimbatore, to itself this time. Sources said youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin will likely lead the campaigning as the party is keen to break the Coimbatore jinx.

Considered to be the stronghold of arch rival AIADMK, the DMK allotted the seat to allies. In 2014, AIADMK won with a margin of 42,016 and DMK was pushed to the third place behind C P Radhakrishnan of the BJP. The BJP too has cultivated a sizeable vote bank in the constituency since 1996.

Even in 2021 assembly election, when AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami lost the power to DMK, candidates of the Two Leaves party and allies won all six seats - Sulur, Coimbatore South, Coimbatore North, Singanallur, Sulur, all in Coimbatore and Palladam in Tiruppur district that falls under the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency. Apart from this, AIADMK alliance won in all ten constituencies in Coimbatore in that election. In 2016, AIADMK won 9 out of 10 seats and DMK managed to win just the Singanallur seat (N Karthik).