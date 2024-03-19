Children at Modi event in Coimbatore violating MCC

COIMBATORE : In violation of the model code of conduct, which mandates that political parties should not engage children in election campaigns, a group of government and aided school students in uniform was seen cheering PM Narendra Modi during his roadshow here on Monday.

Sources say around 50 children from an aided school in Saibaba Colony were waiting to see the PM at the Saibaba Colony Junction. “The students allegedly were instructed by the school heads to attend the roadshow. Since evening, they were waiting on the roadside. Besides, some children were dressed as Hanuman.

Child rights activist A Devaneyan said, “This is a violation of their rights. Without strong influence, they would not have made it there. The ECI and district administration should take stringent action against those who took the children to the event.”

BJP Coimbatore district president J Ramesh Kumar said “In view of the Prime Minister’s visit, most of the schools declared holiday in the afternoon. Students could have come on their own to catch a glimpse of the prime minister.”

Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali said he was unaware of the matter, adding he would look into it.