Coimbatore: BJP cadre upbeat, vendors upset over loss of business

COIMBATORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city for a road show on Monday enthused the BJP cadre. But scores of traders, vendors and hawkers who make a living in Anna daily market on the Mettupalayam Road and East TV Samy Road in RS Puram were distraught after losing their day’s earnings as all shops in the route in which the PM’s motor cade passed were shut for security reasons. Sources said business worth `10 crore was affected as a result of the closure of the shops.

More than 500 shops. including vegetable markets and hotels, situated on Mettupalayam Road and East TV Samy Road in RS Puram remained closed since Monday morning. They were also allegedly warned against opening. “They should have conducted the road show on Sunday when almost all the shops remain closed, It would have spared us the hardship. Daily wage labourers were the most affected,” said Rakesh Kumar, a hardware store proprietor on the Mettupalayam Road.

Coimbatore Anna market all traders association treasurer K Abdul Samathu told TNIE, “Police on Sunday instructed us to keep the shops closed. So, all 476 shops were closed. Even farmers were affected as the majority of the vendors trade in perishable goods. On Sunday, we had to close the shops by afternoon. We threw away the veggies and other perishable goods. Over Rs 2 crore worth of daily trade has been affected in the Anna Market due to the closure of shops.”