Consumer complains of larvae in milk packet, Aavin threatens action

NILGIRIS: Refuting allegations levelled by a customer that he found larvae in a milk packet, general manager of Aavin (Nilgiris) Jayaraman on Monday said there was no possibility of that happening from their end.

A tea shop owner near the collectorate said he found larvae in Aavin full cream milk packet (Orange) he bought in the morning from a shop near the Uzhavar sandhai.

When contacted, SP Suresh, designated food safety officer, Nilgiris, said they have imposed Rs 1000 fine on the milk dealer and took samples of the packet for tests.

Reacting to the allegations, Jayaraman on Monday evening told reporters that there was a high chance for the larvae was present in the utensil used by the tea shop owner.

He added that Aavin packets reach the market after several quality checks in the dairy in Pachapalayam near Coimbatore.

He further said, “We will lodge a police complaint against the shop owner for making false propaganda against Aavin. A total of 9, 500 litres of milk in 18,000 packets are supplied across the district from Pachanapalayam unit. Likewise, 70,000 litres of milk are being supplied across Coimbatore district. Except from him, we did not receive any complaints.”