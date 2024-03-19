DMK, Congress means corruption and one family rule: PM Modi in TN's Salem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu's Salem on Tuesday said DMK and Congress are two sides of the same coin, alleging that their allaiance means corruption and one family rule.

Speaking during a public rally in Salem, PM Modi said, “DMK and Congress are two sides of the same coin. DMK and Congress means- Big corruption & one family rule. When the country got rid of Congress, the country reached 5G technology. But in Tamil Nadu DMK is running its own 5G- one family's fifth generation to have control over Tamil Nadu.”

“How the DMK behaved with the late Jayalalithaa is well known. This is DMK's real face,” he said.