Madras HC orders reopening of Draupadi Amman temple for pooja, but says no entry for devotees

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has permitted the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to reopen the Dharmaraja Draupadi Amman temple at Melpathi in Villupuram district for conducting routine pooja. However, the court did not allow devotees to enter the temple in order to avert any law and order issues.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the interim orders on a petition filed by PMK’s legal wing head K Balu. The temple was closed in June 2023 after opposition to the entry of the scheduled caste community.

“The temple will be opened only to enable the poojari to enter and perform the pooja and after pooja is completed, the temple will remain closed,” the judge said in the order passed on Monday. He also said, “No one will be permitted to enter the temple until further orders are passed by this court.”

The judge directed the Villupuram Superintendent of Police (SP) to make arrangements for deploying sufficient number of police personnel to "ensure that no law and order problem is created". The interim arrangement would continue until further orders and this would not in any way affect the right of the respective parties and the right of the existing priest, he stated.