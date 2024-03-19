NCB brings Jaffer Sadiq to Chennai for investigation

CHENNAI: Jaffer Sadiq, the alleged mastermind of the Rs 2,000 crore international drug mafia, was brought to Chennai by NCB for inquiry. He has been kept in the custody of the NCB Chennai.

An NCB source said, Sadiq was taken to certain places in Chennai and was questioned about the financial trail of the drug trade. “We cannot disclose the places where he was taken to. He will be taken to Delhi on Monday night,” he said.

Sadiq was arrested from Delhi on March 10. His godown at Perungudi was raided on March 14, a day after his aide G Sadhanandhan was arrested in Chennai.

A source said Sadhanandhan handled logistics for Sadiq and also managed the packing and distribution. Apart from the Perungudi godown, another godown in Tiruchy was also used by Sadhanandhan.

Nearly 10 days before his arrest, the NCB officials conducted a search at Sadiq’s house in Mylapore and sealed it. The officials had seized documents but did reveal details. Sadiq, who is also a film producer, was expelled from his post of deputy organiser of the DMK NRI wing of Chennai West district soon after reports emerged about his alleged links to the drug network.