Pallava-era Kotravai sculpture discovered in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: A team of archaeologists, including professors from Arignar Anna Arts and Science College, unearthed a Pallava period Kotravai (also known as Durgai) sculpture at Panruti in Cuddalore.

During a field inspection conducted last week, Professors D Ramesh and D Ranganathan of the college’s history department, along with Cuddalore District Primary Schools Superintendent M Sethuraman, located the Kotravai sculpture on the pond bund at the village.

“The sculpture measures 17 centimetres in width and 59 centimetres in height. It depicts Kotravai standing on the head of Magishan, with her right arm holding Prayoga Chakra, a sword, and a small knife, and displaying the Abhaya Mudra with her bottom hand. Her left hands hold a conch, a bow, and a shield, with the bottom hand placed on her thigh,” explained Ramesh.

Adjacent to Kotravai are symbols of a trishul on her right and a deer on her left. At the bottom right, a devotee is depicted holding a knife in preparation for sacrifice, while another figure on the left is shown in a worshipping posture.

“Kotravai is adorned with a Karandamagudam on her head, Marbukachai covering her chest, and a cloth tied around her hips. The style of the sculpture confirms its origin in the eighth-century Pallava period. Kotravai, known today as Durgai, was also referenced as Kaadu Kizhaal and Paai Kalai Paavai in Sangam Literature. She is revered as the goddess of Palai Thinai, providing insights into the desert-dwelling lifestyle of ancient people,” explained Ranganathan.