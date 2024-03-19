PMK joins BJP team, shuns AIADMK’s call

CHENNAI: Ending days of speculation about whether the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will join hands with the AIADMK or BJP, the party on Monday announced that it has decided to go with the saffron party for the Lok Sabha poll.

A formal announcement on the number of Lok Sabha seats and the candidates to be fielded would be made by PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss soon, party general secretary Vadivel Ravanan said. The development has come as a shot in the arm for the BJP which has been unsuccessful so far in roping in bigger parties.

The party announced its decision on Monday after a crucial executive committee meeting held at Thailapuram in Villupuram district in which the party’s district secretaries and presidents and key office-bearers took part. Asked whether forging an alliance with the BJP would be a setback for the PMK, Ravanan said, “We don’t think so. Having an alliance with the BJP will be useful for the PMK and would augur well for the future of the party.”

The PMK allied with the AIADMK and the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2021 Assembly elections, too, the alliance continued. However, in September 2021, the PMK walked out of the AIADMK-led alliance, ahead of the local body polls.

There have been many rounds of informal talks between the AIADMK and PMK. Senior AIADMK leader CVe Shanmugam too met the PMK founder S Ramadoss a few times. However, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, a few days ago, said AIADMK is not holding talks with the PMK and talks are on only with the DMDK, hinting that the alliance may not fructify.