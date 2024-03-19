Police release picture of two men suspected of kidnapping infant in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: After a four-month-old was abducted from her mother when they were sleeping on the roadside on March 9, the Thoothukudi police have released photos of two men, who are suspected to have kidnapped the child.

According to sources, one Santhiya of Vellore was sleeping on a footpath beside the Anthoniyar Church on VE road when her infant was kidnapped.

Based on CCTV footage, the police are searching for the infant, while Thoothukudii SP L Balaji Saravanan has deputed 10 special teams to search for the accused in Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Madurai and Virudhunagar districts.

After analysing the footage, the police have zeroed in on two suspects who offered prayers at the Sivan temple on Sivarathri. The men were also spotted at VE Road around 2.45 am, and it is suspected that one of them abducted the infant. According to a press release from the district police office, those with information about the suspects can call +91 94981 19010, +91 95141 44100, 0461-2340651 or 0461-2340700. The identity of the callers will be kept anonymous, and they will be rewarded, the release stated.

